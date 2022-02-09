Grab the ultimate website builder for Mac while it's 70% off

StackSocial

Design responsive websites on your Mac without the hassle of building code from scratch. Blocs 4 is fast, intuitive visual web design software built for Mac that can stack pre-built sections with a range of tools and functionalities together to build websites without ever having to write a line of code. Customize everything down to the finest details, including animations, parallax scroll effects and user interactions of all kinds. Whether you're planning a website for eCommerce, a blog or something else, this bundle comes with everything you need to be successful, without needing a background in tech. Take 70% off and now through Feb. 14.

The Blocs 4 program is packed with features that make building a website easy, including a built-in image editor, integrated SEO helper, WordPress theme creator and much more. Plus, this ultimate bundle comes with a site search add-on for increased functionality and customization, a page transition add-on that allows customization of transition color, style and timing attributes for a clean, professional look and an image overlay add-on that allows users to set the text values, button URL, overlay reveal animation style and more. With so many features packed into one bundle, it has never been easier to get your ideas online.