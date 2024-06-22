Got Kids? Here Are 15 New Movies and TV Shows to Stream This Summer

Your kids are home for the summer, and you also have vacation plans. Heading to the movies to see Despicable Me 4 or Inside Out 2 sounds fun, but your family can also enjoy some age-appropriate screen time at home. Here's where your streaming subscriptions come in: Disney Plus, Paramount Plus, Netflix and others are offering a variety of new releases for every age. That includes fresh additions like Yo Gabba GabbaLand, Descendants 4 and Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

Below are some recommended must-see kids' TV shows and movies hitting streaming services between June and August, with some potentially becoming the newest summertime hit in your household.

Disney Plus

June 27: Disney Junior's Ariel is a new animated series for preschoolers that will air on Disney Junior and Disney Plus. Follow 8-year-old Ariel and her friends on musical adventures in Atlantica and other parts of the sea -- and world.

July 3: Parents and kids can look forward to new Bluey minisodes that will debut on Wednesday, July 3 at midnight PT on Disney Plus. The first two episodes will also drop on Disney Junior and Disney Channel on Wednesday, with more airing throughout the Fourth of July holiday weekend. Get ready for Bluey and Bingo to get their dance on.

Aug 14: Season 2 of Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures lands on Disney Plus and Disney Junior on Aug. 14, but families can watch new animated shorts on Aug. 2. Youngster Jedis in training Kai Brightstar, Lys Solay and Nubs learn the Force and help others as they travel the galaxy.

Disney/Quantrell Colbert Descendants: The Rise of Red Disney Plus exclusive debut on July 12 Descendants 4 introduces the Queen of Hearts' daughter, Red, from Wonderland. Uma invites Red to attend Auradon Prep, but the queen has nefarious goals. The Queen of Hearts wants revenge on Auradon and Cinderella and uses her daughter to try to accomplish that. Time travel takes Red and Chloe down a path to discover what ticked the queen off. Expect lots of music, villainy and twists. Watch the movie when it premieres on Disney Plus on July 12, followed by an encore on Disney Channel on Aug. 9, at 8 p.m. ET/PT. See at Disney Plus

Paramount Plus

June 21: No Time to Spy: A Loud House Movie deep dives into Gran-Gran Myrtle's past as a secret agent when she disrupts wedding celebrations. Find out how Lincoln and his family handle the danger by watching the movie on Paramount Plus and Nickelodeon from June 21.

Aug. 9: Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles is a new show following teen martial arts masters Leo, Raphael, Donnie and Mikey as they face NYC villains and other threats. The series debuts exclusively on Paramount Plus in the US and Canada on Aug. 9, and on Aug. 10 in the UK and Australia.

Nickelodeon/Paramount Plus Kamp Koral: SpongeBob's Under Years Premieres July 10 on Paramount Plus Did you know SpongeBob's birthday is in July? Season 2 of Kamp Koral will bring new adventures with the 10-year-old sponge and his crew of friends. But you can also stream a bunch of episodes in honor of his 25th anniversary all summer. Stream all 13 episodes of Kamp Koral: SpongeBob's Under Years on July 10 on Paramount Plus ahead of the festivities that will air on Nickelodeon from July 15-18. See at Paramount Plus

Netflix

June 14: Ultraman: Rising is a PG-rated animated tale about Kenji Sato, a celebrity baseball player who doubles as the superhero Ultraman. In this film, he learns the meaning of work-life balance after taking in a little kaiju whose mother he fought.

July 5: The Imaginary: Based on A.F. Harrold's novel, the film was adapted by Studio Ponoc and produced by Yoshiaki Nishimura, a former Studio Ghibli producer. The story is about a young girl named Amanda and her imaginary friend Rudger, who soon finds himself being hunted. Stream the whimsical film this summer on Netflix.

Aug. 2: Saving Bikini Bottom: The Sandy Cheeks Movie will take Sandy and SpongeBob to Texas to rescue their friends when Bikini Bottom is snatched from the ocean. Settle in to meet Sandy's family when the film arrives on Aug. 2.

Apple TV Plus

July 12: Me, Apple TV Plus' new live-action, sci-fi TV original, follows a 12-year-old middle school kid who learns he has superpowers. In addition to adjusting to his powers, he's also adjusting to his blended family. Created by Barry Levy, the 10-episode first season of Me will debut on July 12.

Apple TV Plus Yo Gabba GabbaLand Global debut Aug. 9 Remember the original Yo Gabba Gabba series? This new version will feature familiar favorites Brobee, Foofa, Muno, Toodee and Plex, as well as a cast of guest stars such as Reggie Watts, Gillian Jacobs, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Chelsea Peretti and Flea. Hosted by Kammy Kam, the show will have 10 episodes streaming exclusively on Apple TV Plus. See at Apple TV Plus

Peacock

Universal Pictures Kung Fu Panda 4 In case you missed it, Kung Fu Panda 4 arrived on Peacock on June 21. This time, Po must face off against a chameleon played by Viola Davis while juggling duties as the Dragon Warrior and guide for the Valley of Peace. Cast members include Jack Black, Bryan Cranston, Ke Huy Quan and Ian McShane. See at Peacock

Prime Video

Prime Video Batman: Caped Crusader Debuts on Prime Video on Aug. 1 Don't worry, Batman: Caped Crusaders is rated Y-7, so it's kid-friendly and will premiere with a star-studded cast. Bruce Wayne/Batman is voiced by Hamish Linklater, with Selina Kyle/Catwoman played by Christina Ricci and Jamie Chung as Harley Quinn. Gotham City's worst criminals will have to face the Dark Knight when the new animated show debuts on Prime Video. Fans will also get to see Jim Gordon and Harvey Dent in the 10-episode production from JJ Abrams and Warner Bros. Animation. See at Prime Video

