Got an old coat to donate? Uber will pick it up for free

Angela Lang/CNET

For the next three days, donating a coat is as easy as calling an Uber.

Uber Connect, the rideshare company's same-day delivery service, is offering to help people donate gently used coats to the Salvation Army. Uber says it will pick up the coats and pay for up to $25 of the trip to a participating Salvation Army location. The locations are scattered across New York City, Washington DC, Atlanta, Chicago and San Francisco.

The Salvation Army will sell the coats at its thrift stores to support its Adult Rehabilitation Centers.

Here's how you can participate.

1. Start by bagging up your coat.

2. Enter your city's corresponding promo code to your Uber Wallet: CoatDriveNYC, CoatDrive DC, CoatDriveATL, CoatDriveCHI, or CoatDrive SF.

3. In the Uber App, select Package, then Send a package.

4. Type in your nearest Salvation Army location.

5. Tap Choose connect. For the delivery method, select Meet at door.

6. Add a note for the driver indicating that you're donating to the Salvation Army coat drive.

The coat drive runs Thursday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. local time.