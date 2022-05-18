Google's Russian Branch to File for Bankruptcy After Bank Account Seized

This story is part of War in Ukraine, CNET's coverage of events there and of the wider effects on the world.

Google's subsidiary in Russia is filing for bankruptcy after the country's government seized its bank account.

"The Russian authorities' seizure of Google Russia's bank account has made it untenable for our Russia office to function, including employing and paying Russia-based employees, paying suppliers and vendors, and meeting other financial obligations," a Google spokesperson said in a statement.

Google will keep free services, like search, YouTube, Maps and Gmail, available to people in Russia, the company noted.

Google had halted its advertising in Russia in March following demands from Russian officials that the company stop showing ads about Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Since late February, many companies have curtailed operations in Russia. Apple, for instance, stopped selling its products there and halted online transactions; Intel suspended business operations in the country; Microsoft suspended sales of products and services there; and Nokia exited the Russian market.