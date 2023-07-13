Google's Bard AI Chatbot Now Supports Over 40 Languages

Google made its Bard AI chatbot available to the public in May, during Google I/O 2023, but only in English, Japanese and Korean to start, with more promised. Two months later, the tech giant's ChatGPT competitor now supports more than 40 total languages.

Bard's supported languages include Arabic, Chinese, German, Hindi and Spanish, according to a blog post announcing the expansion. And though the chatbot was initially available only in 180 English-speaking countries, usage has been expanded across Europe, South America, Africa and elsewhere -- here's a full list of supported languages and countries.

Bard has a few new features, like vocalizing responses so you can hear them aloud if you've prompted poems or a dialogue scene, or if there's tricky pronunciation. To hear responses, just press the button that looks like a sound icon, next to a message.

A different Google I/O promise is also being fulfilled: dropping images into Bard to help you analyze, create a caption or find more information on the internet. This feature is available only in English right now.

Another new feature lets you change Bard's responses to suit a desired tone or length -- for instance, you can make them longer, shorter, simpler, more professional or more casual. And if you want to pick up Bard conversations where you left off, you can pin responses and save them to a sidebar.

For the coders out there, a new Bard feature allows you to export Python code to Replit in addition to Google Colab. You can also share your responses or even entire Bard chats with others via shareable links.

