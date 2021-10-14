Google will let you keep scrolling (and scrolling) search results on mobile

James Martin/CNET

Google is rolling out continuous scrolling in Search on mobile devices, the company said Thursday. This means when you reach the bottom of a search results page, instead of having to click to the next page, you'll find that more results will automatically load.

Google suggested the feature is useful for opened-ended questions, when people may be looking for inspiration rather than a specific answer.

"While you can often find what you're looking for in the first few results, sometimes you want to keep looking," Google product manager Niru Anand wrote in a blog post. "With this update, people can now seamlessly do this, browsing through many different results, before needing to click the 'See more' button."

The feature is rolling out in the US starting Thursday for most English searchers, Google said.