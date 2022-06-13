Google to Reportedly Allow Third-Party Ad Platforms on YouTube

As regulators in Europe continue to crack down on big tech, Google will reportedly allow third-party ad platforms on YouTube to avoid paying a fine and settle the case, according to a report from Reuters on Monday.

The company's actions are likely linked to an ongoing antitrust investigation by the EU asking if Google, which owns YouTube, gave itself an unfair advantage in digital advertising by restricting third-party ad platforms from gaining access to user data. The EU said Google's demand that advertisers use Ad Manager, the company's ad exchange platform, restricted rivals in the types of ads served on YouTube.

Google didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Story is developing.