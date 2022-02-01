Tesla Full Self-Driving recall New York Times buys Wordle Lunar New Year 2022 Black History Month 2022 Streaming Pfizer COVID vaccine for kids under 5 Wordle: Everything to know
Featured Mobile Computing Gaming Home Entertainment Services & Software

Google to display domestic violence hotline on related searches

When people in the US search for information related to domestic violence on Google, they'll now see a box displaying ways to contact a help line.

gettyimages-1191438752
Getty

Survivors of intimate partner violence searching for help may now have easier access to the National Domestic Violence Hotline thanks to a new feature launched by Google.

Starting Tuesday, when people in the US search for information related to domestic violence on Google, "they will see a box at the top of the search results displaying the contact information for The (National Domestic Violence) Hotline – with direct access to our phone and chat services" the technology company said in a blog post. "This will help survivors, especially those in crisis, get the information and connection to the 24/7 support they need quickly and with less scrolling." 

According to data provided by The Hotline cited by Google, domestic violence affects more than 12 million people in the United States every year. The Hotline is the only national 24-hour domestic violence hotline providing compassionate support, life-saving resources and personalized safety planning via phone, online chat and text, according to Google.

More to come.