Getty

Survivors of intimate partner violence searching for help may now have easier access to the National Domestic Violence Hotline thanks to a new feature launched by Google.

Starting Tuesday, when people in the US search for information related to domestic violence on Google, "they will see a box at the top of the search results displaying the contact information for The (National Domestic Violence) Hotline – with direct access to our phone and chat services" the technology company said in a blog post. "This will help survivors, especially those in crisis, get the information and connection to the 24/7 support they need quickly and with less scrolling."

According to data provided by The Hotline cited by Google, domestic violence affects more than 12 million people in the United States every year. The Hotline is the only national 24-hour domestic violence hotline providing compassionate support, life-saving resources and personalized safety planning via phone, online chat and text, according to Google.

