Google Search Glitch Means You're Not Seeing New Content From Websites

Google Search on Friday appeared to suffer a glitch that stopped it from indexing new content from websites. This means that when you're searching for terms on Google, any new articles recently published won't appear in Search.

As of this writing, searching for CNET or CNN articles published within the last hour produces no results. We couldn't find results when searching for a handful of other sites, such as Bloomberg, The New York Times and Yahoo. The same goes for other search terms.

Screenshot by Imad Khan/CNET

Older content is still searchable.

Screenshot by Imad Khan/CNET

The glitch is causing search to work in odd ways. For some sites, new articles are appearing as published hours ago when they were published much more recently. We tried replicating the below experiment for CNET articles and it did not yield any results.

I think this was either already resolved or it's a bug with the filter. Looking up multiple brand new articles from @Reuters or @business, they ALL show up as indexed 7 hours ago, even though they were published minutes ago. pic.twitter.com/Fygs5TBr5m — Ziemek Bućko (@ziemek_bucko) July 15, 2022

Google didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.