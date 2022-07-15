Live: Prime Day Deals Hang On MacBook Air M2 Review Earbuds at Prime Prices Prime Deals Under $25 Continue MacBook Pro With M1 Pro Sales Meal Delivery Discounts OLED Laptop Deals Ulta Beauty Sale
Google Search Glitch Means You're Not Seeing New Content From Websites

Any new articles just published are not appearing in search results.

Imad Khan headshot
Imad Khan
Google logo going across a smartphone screen
Google Search is not indexing new content from websites.
Angela Lang/CNET

Google Search on Friday appeared to suffer a glitch that stopped it from indexing new content from websites. This means that when you're searching for terms on Google, any new articles recently published won't appear in Search.

As of this writing, searching for CNET or CNN articles published within the last hour produces no results. We couldn't find results when searching for a handful of other sites, such as Bloomberg, The New York Times and Yahoo. The same goes for other search terms. 

Google Search results for Pixel 6A.

 Screenshot by Imad Khan/CNET

Older content is still searchable.

 Screenshot by Imad Khan/CNET

The glitch is causing search to work in odd ways. For some sites, new articles are appearing as published hours ago when they were published much more recently. We tried replicating the below experiment for CNET articles and it did not yield any results.

Google didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.