Google Pumps Brakes on AI Overviews Search After Telling Us to Eat Glue, Rocks

Google says it will scale back the use of AI-written summaries for some search results after its systems told some users to add glue to their pizza and how many rocks to eat per day, and repeated to others a racist conspiracy theory about former President Barack Obama.

The internet giant said in a statement Thursday that it will limit some responses from its AI Overviews service, particularly in instances where it detects users are asking "nonsensical" or satirical questions. The company will also pause answers on health-related topics.

While defending the overall accuracy of its AI-related search results, the company acknowledged that "some odd, inaccurate or unhelpful AI Overviews certainly did show up."

"At the scale of the web, with billions of queries coming in every day, there are bound to be some oddities and errors," Google search head Liz Reid wrote, adding that more than a dozen changes have since been made to the systems in response. "As is always the case when we make improvements to Search, we don't simply 'fix' queries one by one, but we work on updates that can help broad sets of queries, including new ones that we haven't seen yet."

Google's public announcement to reduce its AI Overviews service is the latest in a growing list of troubled product launches from tech's biggest names as they scramble to take the lead in the AI boom.

Other giants including Microsoft, Facebook parent Meta and X, have rushed to add AI features to some of their most widely used products, with decidedly mixed results. Some of the most high profile embarrassments have included AIs that profess their love for users, image generators that produce inaccurate depictions of people throughout history, and summaries of real-time events that didn't happen. Still, companies and government are continuing to embrace AI as a necessary tool for the future. (For hands-on CNET reviews of generative AI products including Gemini, Claude, ChatGPTand Microsoft Copilot, along with AI news, tips and explainers, see our AI Atlas resource page.)

AI Overviews had been in testing for a number of months before Google announced at its I/O developer conference in mid-May that it would immediately begin rolling out the service much more broadly. At I/O, the company spent the whole of its two-hour keynote presentation talking about its AI efforts, centered on its Gemini model.

Google's problem with AI Overviews added to its primary search service may go much deeper. AI technologies often struggle with "hallucination," or effectively inventing facts that aren't actually true in an effort to provide a coherent response. At the same time, billions of people use Google's search service to help find information every day. Tech companies, including Google, continue to suggest they can overcome these issues, though many have added a disclaimer to their tools warning users that the information AI provides may not be true.

"We know that people trust Google Search to provide accurate information," Google's Reid added in her statement Thursday. "We hold ourselves to a high standard, as do our users, so we expect and appreciate the feedback, and take it seriously."