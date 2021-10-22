This Pixel 6 camera trick gets rid of photobombers instantly

Stephen Shankland/CNET

If you've ever had a candid photo spoiled by a bystander zooming into the frame right as you pressed the shutter, Google's new Pixel 6 phones have a solution that will help save those treasured memories. It's called the Magic Eraser.

Google introduced the new Magic Eraser photo-editing tool alongside the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro at the company's launch event on Tuesday. The Magic Eraser tool lets you remove unwanted items or people pulling focus from both new and old photos without compromising the background with a blur effect. The feature detects distractions in your photos, makes suggestions on what could be removed, and lets you choose to erase them all at once, or one at a time, with a simple tap, according to a blog post from Google. Machine learning then predicts what the pixels would look like after you remove the item.

When you're trying to get that perfect image for Instagram, the rest of the world won't always notice you're taking a photo and could unintentionally end up in the background. The Magic Eraser features save you from awkwardly asking someone to move out of frame while giving you more control over what shows up in your pictures.

In addition to Magic Eraser, the Pixel 6 series also got new camera hardware and features like Real Tone and Motion mode. The tech giant also announced a Pixel Pass bundle deal, the Android 12 OS and the in-house Tensor chip.

Magic Eraser is only available on the new Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro for now, but here's how to find it:

How to use Magic Eraser on your Pixel 6

1. Open the Google Photos app

2. Choose the photo you want

3. Tap Edit in the bottom toolbar

4. Tap Magic Eraser. The tool will detect and outline potential distractions in white

5. If you agree with the suggestions, tap Erase All or tap each item to remove them individually.

If Magic Eraser didn't choose what you want to remove, you can manually circle something in the photo to erase it.

The Google Pixel 6 ($599) and the Pixel 6 Pro ($899) are available for preorder now and hit stores Oct. 28.

For more information, check out what the Pixel 6 Pro could mean for Apple and Samsung, as well as why the Pixel 6 is a major upgrade for phones.