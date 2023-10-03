Google Outlines New Efforts to Keep Spam Out of Your Inbox

Have you got a Gmail account? Google is trying to squash spam emails for you, and on Tuesday announced new rules for "bulk senders," or those that send more than 5,000 messages to Gmail addresses per day.

One requirement is that bulk senders will need to authenticate their emails according to Google's standards, Neil Kumaran, group product manager for Gmail security and trust, explained in a blog post Tuesday. This will "close loopholes" that can be exploited, Kumaran said. The new rules will start being enforced in February, so you likely won't see changes until then.

Google will also set a clear "spam rate threshold" for bulk senders with hopes of reducing the number of unwanted emails, something the company says is an industry first. There is an existing threshold for spam, but it's worded as a recommendation rather than a rule, as reported earlier by The Verge.

On top of these new rules that will trickle into your inbox, Google said it's making it easier to smash that unsubscribe button with just one click. Then, whatever commercial email you unsubscribed to is supposed to remove you from the list within two days.

These practices protecting against spam "should be considered basic email hygiene," Kumaran wrote.

