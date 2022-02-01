Google One VPN is now available on iOS

Google

VPN by Google One is now being rolled out to iOS devices, Google revealed on its blog Tuesday. It'll be available to Google One members on Premium plans of 2TB and higher, and they'll be able to share their plan and the VPN with up to five family members across both Android and iOS.

iOS users can access the VPN service through the Google One app in the App Store.

Google says it has also added three new features to the VPN for Android: Snooze to temporarily turn off the VPN; safe disconnect to only use the internet when the VPN is activated; and app bypass to allow certain apps to use a standard internet connection rather than the VPN.

The Google One Premium plan costs $100 a year, or $10 a month.

The VPN has also been expanded to 10 more countries: Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Ireland, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden and Switzerland.

Google One VPN was already available in the US, the UK, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Mexico and Spain.