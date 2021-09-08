Google Meet gets new video-conference hardware with interactive displays

Avocor

As hybrid and remote work are projected to become the new norm even after the COVID-19 pandemic, Google is teaming up with Avocor to launch two new devices designed to make in-person and remote meetings more efficient: the Google Meet Series One Desk 27 and Board 65. Avocor, which makes interactive displays, shared the update in a release Wednesday.

The two new touch-enabled video devices are the latest addition to the Google Meet Series One teleconferencing system that launched in September. Google previously partnered with Lenovo to launch a camera, soundbar and touchscreen remote, all backed by Zoom rival Google Meet. Now, the search giant is adding two Avocor video conferencing devices made for desktops and shared meeting spaces to the mix.

The Series One Desk 27 is a 27-inch touchscreen Google Meet device, desk monitor, laptop docking station and digital whiteboard, designed for rooms with one to two people and desktops. You can use Desk 27's camera, microphones, speakers and touchscreen by connecting your laptop via USB-C. Google Meet's integration with Google Calendar means your next meeting will already appear on screen, so just tap Desk 27 to begin. The device is optimized for Google Meet but can also be used with other teleconferencing services like Zoom and Microsoft Teams.

The Series One Board 65 is a 65-inch device designed for group video collaboration and brainstorming. You can tap to start a meeting or say, "Hey Google, start my meeting." Attendees can write or sketch out ideas with a stylus or their fingers on an integrated digital whiteboarding screen. Board 65 includes a high-power stereo speaker, mic, camera and styluses.

"Google Workspace users logged more than 1 trillion video minutes in 2020, and the number of Google Meet video users continues to grow, so we are pleased to work with Avocor to bring exciting new hardware options to our customers," Dave Citron, director of product management for Google Meet and Meet hardware, said in a statement. "We partnered with Avocor to give Google Workspace customers access to one of the best collaboration-first interactive touchscreen technologies on the market."

The Series One Desk 27 costs $2,000 and is slated to be available later this year. The Series One Board 65 is expected to cost around $7,000 and is expected to be available in the first quarter of 2022. Both devices are available for customer pre-order at Avocor.com/google.