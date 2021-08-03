Google Maps gets a dark mode upgrade in iOS

Google

You can soon save your eyes from that bright iPhone screen when using Google Maps. In a Tuesday blog post, Google said that its Maps app will offer dark mode for iPhone and iPad in the coming week with wider iOS rollout by the end of August. The upgrade comes six months after Google unveiled the dark theme for Android.

Alongside the dark mode update, the search giant also introduced a feature to let you share your real-time location with friends and family. The feature will allow you to share your live location for up to three days, but it defaults to one hour when turned on. You can also opt to stop sharing your location at any time.