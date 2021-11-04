Google loosens rules on Play Store payments to comply with South Korea law

Sean Gallup/Getty News Images/Getty Images

In response to a law passed earlier this year in South Korea, Google said on Thursday it will enable Android app developers to add an alternative in-app billing system for people in the country.

The change comes as Google and Apple face pressure from regulators around the globe, who have accused the tech giants of abusing their power in the mobile market to control app developers.

South Korea's new law proscribes tech giants like Google and Apple from requiring developers to use their in-app purchase systems, allowing developers to choose different payment platforms or to even create their own.

