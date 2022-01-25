Google launches .day domains to bring attention to special days

Google

Google has launched its new .day domain name system, allowing companies, charities, organizations and individuals to use the domain names to bring special attention to certain days and causes.

The .day domain names are already being used by religious and cultural organizations, for example, to spread knowledge about how and why holidays like Ramadan, Diwali and Easter are celebrated across the world. Days like Holocaust Remembrance Day by World Jewish Congress and Braille Day by National Federation of the Blind are also included.

Google pointed to nonprofits raising awareness, too, including Trans Visibility Day by Human Rights Campaign, Native Nonprofit Day by Native Ways Federation, Equal Pay Day by National Women's Law Center, Accessibility Day by GAAD Foundation, MLK Day by NAACP, Wildlife Day by World Wildlife Fund, Red Nose Day by Comic Relief, Veterans Day by Team Rubicon and Sesame Street Day by Sesame Street.

You can even "donate" your birthday on birth.day to charity Save the Children.

Companies are also purchasing .day domain names, like Nutella.day for Ferrero, Wedding.day for bridal company The Knot and Valentines.day by floral delivery service FTD. Celebrities and influencers are following suit -- including Felicia.day.