Google is expanding Smart Replies from Gmail to Docs

Replying to comments in Google Docs is about to get a whole lot faster.

gettyimages-1228927598

Google Docs gets smarter.

 Igor Golovniov/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Google is bringing the same AI-driven Smart Replies that pop up when you're replying to messages in Gmail to Google Docs, it announced Tuesday. The company said the feature would boost the time it takes to respond to comments in Docs, by providing AI-generated responses for people to choose from.

Google said in a blog post that the feature would be rolling out in Google Docs over the next 15 days, and will be switched on by default (although you'll be able to change this in settings). Smart Reply options will appear in the box below comments, although you can also compose your own response if you'd prefer. It supplements Smart Compose, which helps people write comments, and spelling autocorrect, both of which also rely on AI to speed up the experience of using Docs.