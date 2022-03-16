Google I/O Developer Conference Will Be Live and Online May 11-12

Stephen Shankland/CNET

Google has begun a live countdown of the days, hours, minutes and seconds until its annual developers' conference. Google I/O 2022 will take place May 11-12, both at its Shoreline Amphitheater and online, Google CEO Sundar Pichai announced on Twitter Wednesday.

We'll be back live from Shoreline Amphitheatre for this year's #GoogleIO! Join us online May 11-12 https://t.co/KgNKbaLeym pic.twitter.com/NUodJb7UCi — Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) March 16, 2022

Keynotes will focus on Google product news and updates, the tech giant said. The Google I/O conference will be available to stream online for free.

During Google I/O last year, Google made announcements across Android 12 and Wear OS, as well as Google Maps, Photos, Chrome, AR, Android TV, quantum computing, AI and an improved camera system with more accurate skin tones.