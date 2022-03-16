iPad Air 2022 Review Daylight Saving Time Legislation CNET Deal Days: Exclusive Discounts Ukraine's President Zelenskyy Addresses Congress Starbucks Reusable Cups New iOS Emoji
Google I/O Developer Conference Will Be Live and Online May 11-12

CEO Sundar Pichai announced the dates Wednesday.

Corinne Reichert headshot
Corinne Reichert
lapel pin for Google I/O developer conference

A lapel pin for Google I/O developer conference

 Stephen Shankland/CNET

Google has begun a live countdown of the days, hours, minutes and seconds until its annual developers' conference. Google I/O 2022 will take place May 11-12, both at its Shoreline Amphitheater and online, Google CEO Sundar Pichai announced on Twitter Wednesday.

Keynotes will focus on Google product news and updates, the tech giant said. The Google I/O conference will be available to stream online for free. 

During Google I/O last year, Google made announcements across Android 12 and Wear OS, as well as Google Maps, Photos, Chrome, AR, Android TVquantum computing, AI and an improved camera system with more accurate skin tones.