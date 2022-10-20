Google Fined $162 Million for Favoring Its Own Apps on Android

Google has been fined $161.9 million by the Competition Commission of India "for abusing its dominant position in multiple markets" by favoring its own suite of apps within Android, the regulator said in a press release Thursday.

The Competition Commission says Google's business model is reliant on getting as many people to use its products and services as possible -- the data gathered from people who use Search, Chrome and other Google services can be used to court advertisers. In addition, Google enters into agreements with device manufacturers to preinstall Google apps and services, giving it a "competitive edge," according to the Competition Commission.

A cease and desist order issued by the commission against Google is intended to keep the company from "indulging in anti-competitive practices." It also said that manufacturers shouldn't be required to preinstall Google apps, that Google can't give monetary or other incentives for exclusivity, and that Google can't deny access to Play Services APIs.

The commission said it rejected Google's argument that competitive constraints would make it more difficult to face down Apple. Where Apple tries to vertically integrate its products into one ecosystem, Google's intent is to increase users of revenue-earning services, such as Search.

Google said it wouldn't comment on the matter until it has received an official order from the Competition Commission.

Scrutiny in India over Google's potential anti-competitive practices comes as regulators and lawmakers in the US, Asia and Europe are also looking at the search giant's dominance. Last month, a European court upheld a record $4 billion fine over antitrust violations related to deals Google made with Android manufacturers. South Korea fined Google $177 million last month for making manufacturers such as Samsung and LG sign "anti-fragmentation agreements" barring use of rival operating systems. Earlier this year, reports began to surface that the US Department of Justice was preparing to sue Google over its dominance in online advertising.

The string of lawsuits follows a trend of greater scrutiny toward Big Tech companies and their influence in general, as Apple, Amazon and Google have posted record profits.

Google's dominance in India is hard to ignore. Android holds more than 95% market share in India, according to Statista. The country is projected to have 1 billion smartphone users by 2026, according to data from Deloitte. It's probably why Google said it would invest $10 billion in India and has invested $4.5 billion into local telecom, movie and music company Jio Platforms.