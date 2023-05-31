Google Ends Support for First-Generation Chromecast

Google will no longer be supporting the first generation of Chromecast, which debuted all the way back in 2013.

In a notice on the Chromecast support page from April 27, Google indicated support for first-gen Chromecast has ended, "which means these devices no longer receive software or security updates, and Google does not provide technical support for them." End of support for the device was earlier reported by 9to5Google.

Users of gen-one Chromecast "may notice a degradation in performance," the company added.

The last firmware version for this edition of Chromecast was released in November 2022. Prior to that, it had been more than three years since the last update.

When it was introduced, the key-shaped Chromecast was priced at $35. It interfaced with users' smartphones and included access to Netflix, YouTube, Hulu Plus, Pandora, HBO Go, Google Music, Vevo, and Google Movies & TV.

Later iterations were introduced in 2015 and 2018. In 2020, Google launched the $50 Chromecast with Google TV, with a remote and revamped interface, intended to compete with Roku and Amazon Fire TV.