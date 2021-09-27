Google Doodle celebrates the search engine's 23rd birthday

Google Doodle

Google is celebrating its 23rd birthday on Monday with a new Doodle. The animated Doodle features a layered birthday cake with rainbow sprinkles and the number 23 written on the top. The search giant's name, which is also covered in frosting and sprinkles, is floating above and the flickering green birthday candle substitutes the "L" in "Google."

Google, which was officially established on Sept. 4, 1998, was co-founded by Sergey Brin and Larry Page. In 1997, Brin, a graduate student at Stanford University at the time, was tasked with showing Page around campus. The following year, the pair developed the first prototype of Google together in their dorms.

Sundar Pichai, the current CEO of Alphabet and Google, succeeded Page in 2015.