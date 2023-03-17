Google Doodle Celebrates St. Patrick's Day With Stained Glass

To honor St. Patrick's Day, the Google Doodle on Friday is celebrating Irish culture with a stained glass design. The Google Doodle features shamrocks and a harp and was created using acrylic glass. What you see is a picture of the stained glass created for the holiday, and if you go to the Google Doodle blog post you can see how the glass was cut to create the design.

If you hover your mouse over the Google Doodle after you've searched for something, green confetti floods your webpage.

St. Patrick's Day was declared a national holiday in Ireland in 1903. Now it's celebrated worldwide, with parades, green beer and even a green river in Chicago.

