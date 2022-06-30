Google Delivers Big Update to Password Manager for Chrome, Android

What's happening Google is updating its Chrome Password Manager so that it syncs more easily with its Android mobile operating system. Why it matters The updated functions will streamline juggling multiple passwords and improve security.

Google is updating Password Manager for its Chrome and Android mobile operating system so that it works more cohesively across apps and devices.

In a blog post Thursday, the search giant said the update will deliver a single password settings page so people can sync and save passwords between their Chrome web browser and Android device. The Password Manager can help people create and save secure passwords for websites and apps, relieving them of the burden of memorizing multiple passwords or being tempted to use the same one twice.

In addition to the updated password manager, Google will let people using its Password Checkup know if their passwords are weak or re-used. Google will also let people using its Chrome browser know if their passwords have been compromised.

The password management system will be available only to people using the Chrome browser for now, the search giant said.

People using Chrome on Apple's iOS mobile operating system can set the browser to autofill passwords in apps and websites. Chrome will also suggest strong passwords and automatically sync them if an iOS user selects Chrome as the autofill provider.

Google isn't the only browser maker to offer free built-in password managers. Mozilla's Firefox and Microsoft's Edge offer similar functions. Paid password managers such as Bitwarden and LastPass have also grown in popularity.

Currently, Chrome is the world's most popular browser with nearly 65% of the market. Google uses data collected by Chrome to sell ads. Google's ad revenue rose 22% to $54.7 billion in the first quarter compared with a year earlier.

Android is the most popular mobile operating system in the world with 71% of the market. Android is free, which helps its popularity among device manufacturers.