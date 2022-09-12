iPhone 14 Preorder Deals NordVPN Review Apple Watch Ultra vs. Series 8 vs. SE Best Laptops Under $500 Apple Watch 8 Preorder Bose's QuietComfort Earbuds 2 Meal Delivery Deals Galaxy Z Fold 4 Review
Google Closes Deal to Buy Mandiant for More than $5 Billion

Google says the addition of Mandiant will boost its security offerings and help it better protect its customers,

Bree Fowler headshot
Bree Fowler
Mandiant joins Google Cloud, but will keep its own brand.
Google on Monday closed its acquisition of Mandiant, one of the biggest players in cybersecurity, for about $5.4 billion.

Google says the addition of Mandiant significantly expands its security capabilities, boosting its access to threat intelligence and allowing it to offer its customers more in the form of end-to-end security covering both cloud and local operations.

Under the terms of the $23-per-share all-cash deal originally announced in March, Mandiant joins Google Cloud, but retains its own brand. 

The Reston, Virginia-based company, known for its cyber threat intelligence, is frequently called upon by the world's largest companies to investigate and shore up digital defenses after major data breaches. Up until last year when it sold off some of its products and rebranded, it was known as FireEye.

