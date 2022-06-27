Best Prime Day Deals Samsung Q60B TV Review Best Small, Portable Grills 4th of July Sales 2022 Genesis G80 Sport Review Ecobee vs. Nest Best Wireless Earbuds $120 Discount on Pixel 6 Pro
Tech Services & Software

Google Begins Transition from Hangouts to Chat

Google Hangouts will officially close this October.

Imad Khan headshot
Imad Khan
g-voice-messages-x1000.png
Google is shutting down Hangouts and is telling users to switch to Chat. 
Google

Google is prompting Hangouts users to migrate over Chat as it continues its plans to retire the aging messaging platform, the company said in a blog post Monday. The search giant transitioned enterprise users earlier this year

On the Hangouts mobile app, people are being asked to switch to Chat. For those using Hangouts on Gmail through a web browser, Google says it will upgrade users to Chat next month. For most, conversations will automatically be migrated over from Hangouts to Chat, Google said. Google is encouraging users to use Google Takeout, the company's data exportation tool, to download their data before Hangouts ceases operation this November. 

Google didn't immediately respond to a request for comment. 

Story is developing.