Google Begins Transition from Hangouts to Chat

Google is prompting Hangouts users to migrate over Chat as it continues its plans to retire the aging messaging platform, the company said in a blog post Monday. The search giant transitioned enterprise users earlier this year.

On the Hangouts mobile app, people are being asked to switch to Chat. For those using Hangouts on Gmail through a web browser, Google says it will upgrade users to Chat next month. For most, conversations will automatically be migrated over from Hangouts to Chat, Google said. Google is encouraging users to use Google Takeout, the company's data exportation tool, to download their data before Hangouts ceases operation this November.

Google didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Story is developing.