Google Begins Rollout Of New Wallet App

Google reportedly began rollout of its new Google Wallet app via an update to many Android users' Google Pay app on Monday.

Google Wallet, which was announced in May during Google I/O, is Google's effort at a more inclusive wallet app that holds not only credit and debit cards, but also tickets, loyalty cards and even vaccination cards in digital form.

Google started rolling the app out to Android users in 39 countries, with more to come in the next few days, according to The Verge. People may have seen the change to their devices on their Google Pay app, with an updated title of "Wallet," the new logo, and new options for adding passes like public transit and gift cards within the app. For most, Google Wallet will replace the Google Pay app, with no need to manually transfer over.

Rollout of Google Wallet will not be the same for all users, however. In the US and Singapore, Google Wallet and Pay will remain two distinct apps, with one offering digital wallet functionality and the other acting primarily as a personal payment app like Venmo. In India, new functionalities will stay under the Google Pay name.

In the long term, Google hopes to add identification cards like driver's licenses and student IDs to Wallet's capabilities, something Apple Wallet began offering in the state of Arizona in March.

