Should You Upgrade to iPhone 14? iPhone 14 Deals iPhone 14 Pro, Pro Max Review Don't Update to iOS 16 Yet Apple Watch 8 Review Apple Watch SE (2022) Review Apple Watch 8 Deal Google's $100M Settlement
Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
No, thank you
Accept
Tech Services & Software

Google Adds Hotel Sustainability Info to Search Results

Health & safety info also now appears on Search knowledge panels.

Corinne Reichert headshot
Corinne Reichert
Google Search Hotels
Screenshot by Corinne Reichert/CNET

Googling your next potential hotel stay? The search giant will now serve up information on a hotel's sustainability and health & safety programs right there in the search results.

The search knowledge panel, positioned on the right of the screen, shows hotel details if you scroll down below Maps and pricing. 

Health & Safety info includes things that were introduced during the COVID-19 pandemic, like enhanced cleaning of common areas, high-touch items being removed from common areas, physical distancing, hand sanitizer stations, disinfected key cards and no-contact check-in. 

Sustainability then looks at a hotel's energy efficiency and recycling programs, with categories like donating and composting excess food, serving responsibly sourced and organic food and local beverages, reusing towels, donating soaps and not using plastic straws.

These additions to the knowledge panel will start appearing on desktop searches from Friday, Google said.

Read more: Google's Latest Search Update Means You'll See Less Clickbait