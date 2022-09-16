Google Adds Hotel Sustainability Info to Search Results

Googling your next potential hotel stay? The search giant will now serve up information on a hotel's sustainability and health & safety programs right there in the search results.

The search knowledge panel, positioned on the right of the screen, shows hotel details if you scroll down below Maps and pricing.

Health & Safety info includes things that were introduced during the COVID-19 pandemic, like enhanced cleaning of common areas, high-touch items being removed from common areas, physical distancing, hand sanitizer stations, disinfected key cards and no-contact check-in.

Sustainability then looks at a hotel's energy efficiency and recycling programs, with categories like donating and composting excess food, serving responsibly sourced and organic food and local beverages, reusing towels, donating soaps and not using plastic straws.

These additions to the knowledge panel will start appearing on desktop searches from Friday, Google said.

