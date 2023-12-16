Goodbye to Google Play Movies & TV: How to Access Your Past Purchases

Google Play Movies & TV won't be available on Android TV devices and the Google Play website for much longer. Last week, the company announced a final cutoff date along with other ways to buy movies and shows through Google and access your previous purchases.

The company has already done much to move away from Google Play Movies & TV. In 2022, it announced that Google TV would become the default destination for buying, renting and watching titles on Android mobile devices and tablets instead of Movies & TV in the Google Play app. In September, the company said that the shop tab would similarly fulfill the role of the Google Play Movies & TV app on Android TV devices starting Oct. 5.

In a recent blog post, the company said that over the next few weeks, Google Play Movies & TV will wrap up its run on the Google Play website and Android TV devices (given you have had access since Oct. 5). But you'll still be able to view your purchases and active rentals on Android TV or Google TV devices, YouTube and the Google TV mobile app for Android and iOS. When you lose access to Google Play Movies & TV depends on your country and location, according to the company.

Where to find your purchases

Beginning Jan. 17, If you have a TV or streaming device powered by Android TV, the shop tab will be the main way to buy, rent and find previously purchased titles. Your purchases will appear in the "Your Library" row in the tab. If you have a cable box or set-top box powered by Android TV, you can buy, rent and locate your purchased titles through the YouTube app, per Google.

Once movies and shows are removed for good from the Play Store (play.google.com/movies), YouTube is also where you'll need to go on a web browser (https://www.youtube.com/feed/storefront).

In other Google news, here are the company's future hopes for Android and new features coming to Pixel phones.