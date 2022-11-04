Gmail Will Soon Track Your Packages

Gmail will soon have a new helpful feature for those who buy stuff online.

Tracking shipments will soon come to Gmail, the company said Wednesday. The feature, which will roll out in the coming weeks, will show the tracking and delivery details of a package in your inbox.

Google

Package tracking will work with most US shipping carriers, and users can decide whether to opt in for the feature. Once confirmed, Gmail will look up the statuses of shipments from the tracking numbers found in the inbox. Along with saying when a package is delivered, the new feature will also display when a package is delayed.