Gibraltar vs. France Livestream: How to Watch Euro 2024 Qualifier Soccer From Anywhere

It's a David vs Goliath encounter in the Algarve as World Cup runners-up France take on minnows Gibraltar in this Euro 2024 Qualifier.

France thrashed the Netherlands and battled to win over the Republic of Ireland to make a perfect start to qualifying Group B, while Gibraltar are oak bottom having failed to score in their two defeats.

With Gibraltar's home venue of the Victoria Stadium not meeting the necessary requirements to host a UEFA fixture, this match is instead being played at neutral venue of the Estadio Do Algarve in Portugal, making the task for Los Llanis even more difficult.

Below, we'll outline the best live TV streaming services to use to watch the game live wherever you are in the world.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Gibraltar vs. France: When and where?



Gibraltar take on France at the Estádio Do Algarve in Portugal on Friday, June 16. Kickoff is set for 8:45 p.m. CET local time in Malta (7:45 p.m. BST in the UK, 2:45 p.m. ET, 11.45 a.m. PT in the US, and 4:45 a.m. AEST on Saturday, June 17 in Australia).

How to watch the Gibraltar vs. France game online from anywhere using a VPN

If you find yourself unable to view the game locally, you may need a different way to watch the game -- that's where using a VPN can come in handy. A VPN is also the best way to stop your ISP from throttling your speeds on game day by encrypting your traffic, and it's also a great idea if you're traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network, and you want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins.

With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to the game. Most VPNs, like our Editors' Choice, ExpressVPN, make it really easy to do this.

Using a VPN to watch or stream sports is legal in any country where VPNs are legal, including the US, UK and Canada, as long as you have a legitimate subscription to the service you're streaming. You should be sure your VPN is set up correctly to prevent leaks: Even where VPNs are legal, the streaming service may terminate the account of anyone it deems to be circumventing correctly applied blackout restrictions.

Looking for other options? Be sure to check out some of the other great VPN deals taking place right now.



Livestream the Gibraltar vs. France game in the US

Friday's game is on Fox Sports 1. If you don't have the channel as part of your cable line up, it can be streamed via FuboTV and Sling TV.

Sling TV Watch international soccer on Fox Soccer Plus from $35 a month Sling TV's Blue plan includes Fox Sports Plus making it a great option for those wanting to watch international soccer action. It's $45 a month and includes over 40 channels, including other sports channels like ESPN. See at Sling TV





Numerous other live TV streaming services carry Fox stations as well, including YouTube TV and FuboTV. They all cost more than Sling TV, but they also carry more channels. Check out our live TV streaming channel guide for full details.

Livestream the Gibraltar vs. France match in the UK

Broadcast rights in the UK for this game are with Viaplay, with kickoff set for 7:45 p.m. BST on Thursday evening.

Viaplay Watch tEuro 2024 Qualifiers in the UK from £15 You'll need to be a subscriber to Viaplay's Total package to watch itsEuro 2024 Qualifiers coverage, which is priced at £15 per month or £144 per year. Viaplay currently has the UK broadcast rights to the United Rugby Championship, La Liga soccer, plus the IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship and Champions Hockey League. See at Viaplay

Livestream the Gibraltar vs. France game in Canada

If you want to stream this game live in Canada, you'll need to subscribe to DAZN Canada. The service has exclusive broadcast rights to all the Euro 2024 Qualifiers this season.

DAZN Watch Euro 2024 Qualifiers in Canada from CA$25 a month A DAZN subscription currently costs CA$25 a month or CA$200 a year and will also give you access to the UEFA Champions League, Europa League and Europa Conference League, plus EFL Championship soccer, Six Nations rugby and WTA tennis. As well as dedicated apps for iOS and Android, there's a wide range of support for set-top boxes and smart TVs. See at DAZN

Livestream the Gibraltar vs. France game in Australia

Football fans Down Under can watch this match on streaming service Optus Sport, which has the rights to show select Euro 2024 Qualifiers live in Australia this season.

Optus Sport Watch international soccer in Australia from AU$7 a month With exclusive rights to screen Euro 2024 Qualifiers live this season, as well as English Premier League, German Bundesliga and Spanish La Liga games, streaming service Optus Sport is a particularly big draw for Aussie soccer fans. If you're already an Optus network customer you can bag Optus Sport for a reduced price, with discounts bringing the price down to as low as AU$7 a month. If you're not, a standalone monthly subscription to the service starts at AU$25. See at Optus Sport

Quick tips for streaming Euro 2024 Qualifiers using a VPN

