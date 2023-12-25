Giants vs. Eagles Livestream: How to Watch NFL on Christmas Day Online

The Giants' season has been rough, but even with all the issues Tommy DeVito's team still had a slim chance of a late playoff push when they played the Saints last Sunday. Unfortunately for Giants fans, they lost, and with a record of 5-9 New York's postseason dreams need a Christmas miracle.

For the second game of the NFL's Christmas Day triple-header, Big Blue heads down to Philadelphia to take on the Eagles, who at 10-4 already clinched a playoff spot, but find themselves locked in a battle with the Cowboys for the NFC East title. The game is crucial for the Eagles' playoff seeding, as in addition to being tied in the standings with Dallas they're also tied with the Detroit Lions and a game behind the 49ers for the top NFC spot.

Kickoff for Monday's game is set for 4:30 p.m. ET (1:30 p.m. PT) on Fox. Here's how you can watch or stream even if you don't have cable.

What is the NFL Christmas Day schedule?

Six teams will play on Christmas Day (Monday, Dec. 25) this year on national television. The three games are split among different channels and streaming services throughout the day. Here's the full schedule.

Saquon Barkley is just 41 yards shy of going level with Brandon Jacobs for the fourth-most rushing yards in Giants history (5,087). Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

Giants vs. Eagles: When and where?



The penultimate game of Week 16 of the NFL season sees the Eagles host the Giants at 1:30 p.m. PT (4:30 p.m. ET) on Christmas Day. The game will take place at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, home of the Eagles.

Livestream the Giants vs. Eagles game in the US

Christmas Day's Giants-Eagles game is on Fox, so your local Fox affiliate will carry the game. In addition to cable, satellite and an over-the-air antenna -- which lets you watch Fox for free -- you can also watch the game live using a streaming service. The least expensive such service is Sling TV Blue. Most live TV streaming services including YouTube TV and Hulu Plus Live TV also carry your local Fox station (see below), but they're a lot more expensive.

You can also subscribe to NFL Plus, the NFL's own streaming service at $7 per month, but streams are limited to just watching on a phone or tablet (not a TV).