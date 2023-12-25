X
Giants vs. Eagles Livestream: How to Watch NFL on Christmas Day Online

Want to watch the New York Giants play the Philadelphia Eagles? Here's everything you need to stream Christmas Day's 4:30 p.m. ET game on Fox.

The Giants' season has been rough, but even with all the issues Tommy DeVito's team still had a slim chance of a late playoff push when they played the Saints last Sunday. Unfortunately for Giants fans, they lost, and with a record of 5-9 New York's postseason dreams need a Christmas miracle. 

For the second game of the NFL's Christmas Day triple-header, Big Blue heads down to Philadelphia to take on the Eagles, who at 10-4 already clinched a playoff spot, but find themselves locked in a battle with the Cowboys for the NFC East title. The game is crucial for the Eagles' playoff seeding, as in addition to being tied in the standings with Dallas they're also tied with the Detroit Lions and a game behind the 49ers for the top NFC spot. 

Kickoff for Monday's game is set for 4:30 p.m. ET (1:30 p.m. PT) on Fox. Here's how you can watch or stream even if you don't have cable.

What is the NFL Christmas Day schedule?

Six teams will play on Christmas Day (Monday, Dec. 25) this year on national television. The three games are split among different channels and streaming services throughout the day. Here's the full schedule.

Saquon Barkley of the New York Giants looking towards his right.

Saquon Barkley is just 41 yards shy of going level with Brandon Jacobs for the fourth-most rushing yards in Giants history (5,087).

 Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

Giants vs. Eagles: When and where?

The penultimate game of Week 16 of the NFL season sees the Eagles host the Giants at 1:30 p.m. PT (4:30 p.m. ET) on Christmas Day. The game will take place at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, home of the Eagles. 

Livestream the Giants vs. Eagles game in the US

Christmas Day's Giants-Eagles game is on Fox, so your local Fox affiliate will carry the game. In addition to cable, satellite and an over-the-air antenna -- which lets you watch Fox for free -- you can also watch the game live using a streaming service. The least expensive such service is Sling TV Blue. Most live TV streaming services including YouTube TV and Hulu Plus Live TV also carry your local Fox station (see below), but they're a lot more expensive.

You can also subscribe to NFL Plus, the NFL's own streaming service at $7 per month, but streams are limited to just watching on a phone or tablet (not a TV).

A cellphone displays the Sling TV logo.
Sling/CNET

Sling TV Blue

Carries Fox for $40 or $45 a month

Sling TV's Sling Blue package includes local Fox stations but only in a certain markets. Read our Sling TV review. The price will be either $40 or $45 per month, depending on where you live. 

YouTube TV logo on a phone
Sarah Tew/CNET

YouTube TV

Carries Fox for $73 a month

YouTube TV costs $73 a month and includes Fox. Plug in your ZIP code on YouTube TV's welcome page to see which local networks are available in your area. Read our YouTube TV review.

Fubo logo
Fubo

Fubo

Carries Fox for $75 a month

Fubo costs $75 a month and includes Fox in most markets. Click here to see which local channels you get. Read our FuboTV review.

hulu-plus-live-tv-logo-2022-306
Sarah Tew/CNET

Hulu Plus Live TV

Carries Fox for $77 a month

Hulu Plus Live TV costs $77 a month and includes Fox in most markets. On its live news page, you can enter your ZIP code under the "Can I watch local news in my area?" question at the bottom of the page to see which local channels you get. Read our Hulu with Live TV review.

The logo for DirecTV Stream on a white background.
DirecTV

DirecTV Stream

Carries Fox for $80 a month

DirecTV Stream's basic $80-a-month Entertainment package includes Fox in most markets. You can use its channel lookup tool to see which local channels are available where you live. Read our DirecTV Stream review.

