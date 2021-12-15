Get your digital memories in print with 40% off Blurb

Blurb/ Screenshot by Shelby Brown/ CNET

Want to save special moments in your life and share them with others? You can do it with the help of a sweet deal like this one. For a limited time, Blurb is giving a discount of when you use the coupon code GIFTLOVE. Should you want to create a magazine, trade book, notebook or journal instead, you'll get 25% off using the same offer code.

CNET's Shelby Brown tested this service herself, and found it to be the best photo book for both enthusiasts and pros. So using Blurb may be more challenging at first, but anyone can use this service with a little bit of time and effort.

To begin, you must download BookWright, a free design application that you can use to import your images and place them into your layout. If you want, you can make your own layout; programs like Adobe InDesign and Lightroom are compatible as well. From there, you simply finish the project and you can buy physical copies to send out to friends and family.

Both Blurb offers are good for up to five uses, but they end on Dec. 17. So, if you want to take advantage of this offer and give someone a present that will last a lifetime, act quickly.