Get up to 50% off a forever gift with this Mixbook holiday deal

Holiday Gift Guide 2021

If you're looking to give a heartfelt gift this year, you can't do better than a photo book. Just choose some of your best pics, place them as you see fit and you've got an ideal gift for the grandparents (or any other family member). Now, you can do just that for up to 50% off, thanks to the latest holiday deal from Mixbook. For today only, with code MERRY, Mixbook is offering on everything except for the matte and lustre lay flat books and 6x6 foil cards.

It's fairly easy to use Mixbook. You start by arranging your images on Mixbook's website after uploading them from your computer, phone or social networking platform, including Facebook or Instagram. From there, you can choose one of Mixbook's minimalist themes or create something that suits your creative style.

CNET's Shelby Brown found this photo book service to be the most user-friendly of the several she tested, and it allows you to preview your work as you go to ensure it looks exactly as you want it to before you finalize everything. Give yourself the gift of a photo book or give it to someone who'll love it during this holiday season.