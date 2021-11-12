Get three months of Amazon Music Unlimited and Showtime for $3

Amazon/Screenshot by CNET

Holiday Gift Guide 2021

Amazon has a two-for-one deal for . After the offer ends, the price for both Amazon Music Unlimited and Showtime will be $19 a month for Amazon Prime members ($21 a month for nonmembers). That's the normal going rate if you individually pay the monthly $8 for Amazon Prime Music plus $11 for Showtime.

To get this deal, you'll need to meet a few requirements. For starters, it only applies to the Amazon Music Unlimited individual plan, and you must be a new Amazon Music Unlimited and Showtime subscriber. Both subscriptions can be canceled at any time, but they must be done independently.

Subscribing to both of these streaming services will give you access to 75 million ad-free songs as well as podcasts, ad-free episodes and ad-free movies, including Showtime exclusives like Billions, Black Monday and Dexter: New Blood.

Prefer Disney Plus instead? Amazon has a similar offer bundling Music Unlimited and Disney Plus, too.