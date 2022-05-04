Get Secure Data Storage for Life With Hundreds Off a Prism Drive Subscription

When it comes to your data, your first priority should be making sure that it's safe and secure from prying eyes. Your second priority should be making sure that you have an accessible backup in case of unforeseen technological difficulties. Prism Drive could storage has you covered on both accounts, and right now at StackSocial, you can get lifetime access for 96% off. Now through Friday, May 6, you can get 2TB of cloud storage for life for just $49, 5TB for $69 or a full 10TB for $89.

Prism Drive lets you securely store your files and access them from practically anywhere using your computer, phone or tablet. You can upload just about any type of file, including MP4, JPEG, PPT and more, and you can view file previews in the cloud without having to download it first. It uses zero-knowledge encryption to keep your data secure and deleted files can still be recovered for up to 30 days after. There is no limit on the amount of devices you can use to access your storage drive, and you can create shareable links to safely share files with friends and family.