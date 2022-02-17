Get Peace of Mind for Life With This $77 Online Backup and Security Bundle

StackSocial

Now that so much of our lives take place in the digital realm, keeping your data backed up and secure is more than a luxury, it's a necessity. And while there are certainly free options out there, your online security isn't the place where you want to be cutting corners. But that doesn't mean there's anything wrong with taking advantage of a great deal when it comes along. Right now through Feb. 21, StackSocial is offering a lifetime backup and online security subscription bundle for a one-time $90 payment, and you can save an additional 15% when you use the promo code BACKUP15 at checkout, bringing the final price down to just $76.50.

This bundle will help you rest a little easier knowing that all your important data is safe and secure with lifetime access to two different online services. Degoo is a one-stop cloud storage system that allows you to back up a whopping 10 terabytes of data across your devices. Your data is protected by 256-bit AES encryption and you can easily and securely share it through email or links.

The other service included in this bundle is a lifetime subscription to KeepSolid VPN Unlimited. Virtual private networks like this keep your information secure with totally private browsing online that keeps your data away from prying eyes. The Unlimited tier covers up to five different devices with no speed or bandwidth limits for lightning-fast web browsing, plus it also allows you to access location-specific servers for streaming services like Netflix or Hulu. A lifetime KeepSolid Unlimited subscription is usually $200 just on its own, so getting it in a bundle for less than half the price is a deal you won't want to pass up.

CNET has not tested KeepSolid VPN, but we have tested a bunch of the other best VPN services available.