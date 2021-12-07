Paramount Plus has a new deal for new subscribers to its service. Right now, you can get one month of Paramount Plus for free using the offer code PEAKSALE.
When you subscribe, you'll gain access to a variety of Paramount Plus exclusives for adults and children, including The Good Fight, Clifford the Big Red Dog, Rugrats, Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Picard and more.
After the promotion ends, you will be charged $5 or $10 a month, depending on the subscription until cancelled. You have until Jan. 3 to get this offer. And if you were looking for the Paramount Plus and Showtime bundle, you can always get that instead, and save up to 38% off with one month free as a new subscriber.