CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

Get one month of Paramount Plus for free

This is a great deal for new Paramount Plus subscribers.

James Martin/CNET

Paramount Plus has a new deal for new subscribers to its service. Right now, you can get one month of Paramount Plus for free using the offer code PEAKSALE

When you subscribe, you'll gain access to a variety of Paramount Plus exclusives for adults and children, including The Good Fight, Clifford the Big Red Dog, Rugrats, Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Picard and more.

After the promotion ends, you will be charged $5 or $10 a month, depending on the subscription until cancelled. You have until Jan. 3 to get this offer. And if you were looking for the Paramount Plus and Showtime bundle, you can always get that instead, and save up to 38% off with one month free as a new subscriber.