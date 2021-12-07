Get one month of Paramount Plus for free

James Martin/CNET

Paramount Plus has a new deal for new subscribers to its service. Right now, you can get using the offer code PEAKSALE.

When you subscribe, you'll gain access to a variety of Paramount Plus exclusives for adults and children, including The Good Fight, Clifford the Big Red Dog, Rugrats, Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Picard and more.

After the promotion ends, you will be charged $5 or $10 a month, depending on the subscription until cancelled. You have until Jan. 3 to get this offer. And if you were looking for the Paramount Plus and Showtime bundle, you can always get that instead, and as a new subscriber.