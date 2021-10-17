Get Microsoft Office for free: How to get Word, Excel, PowerPoint at no cost

Josh Miller/CNET

Whether it's for work or personal use, you'll probably need to access a Microsoft Word document, a PowerPoint presentation or other basic tools found in Microsoft 365 at some point. The service, formerly known as Office 365, offers more features than the average office software, but it can be costly. If you don't want to spend your money on , don't stress. There are a few ways to get the service for free.

Microsoft's suite of productivity software -- which includes Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Microsoft Teams, OneDrive and SharePoint -- $150 for a one-time installation (as Office 365), or between $70 and $100 every year for subscription service access across devices and family members (as Microsoft 365). Microsoft also released a new standalone version of Microsoft Office for both Windows and Mac -- for a flat price, no subscription required -- on Oct. 5, the same day Windows 11 began its rollout.

Here are the versions of Office 365, Microsoft 365 and their apps that you can find online for free right now.

How to get Microsoft Office 365 free, if you're a student or a teacher

If you're a student, teacher or faculty member with an active school email address, you are likely eligible to get access to Office 365 for free through Microsoft -- including Word, Excel, PowerPoint, OneNote, Microsoft Teams and additional classroom tools.

All you have to do is enter your school email address on this page on Microsoft's website: . In many cases, you'll be instantly granted access thanks to an automated verification process. If you attend an institution that needs to be verified, it might take up to a month to confirm your eligibility.

Recent graduates who want to stick with Office 365 can also get , with a valid school email address.

How to get Microsoft Office suite free, if you're anyone else

Anyone can get a of Microsoft 365 to try it out. However, it does require you to enter a credit card, and if you don't cancel before the month is up, you'll be charged $100 for a one-year subscription to Microsoft 365 Family (formerly called Office 365 Home).

The good news is, if you don't need the full suite of Microsoft 365 tools, you can access a number of its apps online for free -- including Word, Excel, PowerPoint, OneDrive, Outlook, Calendar and Skype. Here's how to get them:

Go to Office.com.

Log in to your Microsoft account (or create one for free). If you already have a Windows, Skype or Xbox Live login, you have an active Microsoft account.

Select the app you want to use, and save your work in the cloud with OneDrive.

So what's the catch for the free version?

You may be saying, wait a minute -- if I can get all of those apps for free, why pay for Microsoft 365 in the first place? The reason is that the functionality of these apps is limited: They only run through your web browser, and you can't use them if you aren't online. There are also fewer features than the full Microsoft 365 versions.

There are still a number of benefits, however, including the ability to share links to your work and collaborate in real time, similar to G Suite tools. If you're looking for basic versions of each of these apps, the free version should work well for you.

