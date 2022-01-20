Get lifetime access to Word, Excel, Outlook and more on your Mac for 85% less today

Microsoft

Apple computers are hard to beat, but Microsoft Office is still the standard software for a lot of our day-to-day computing needs in education and business. Mac users can get access to this bundle of classic Office apps and email, which includes full versions of the programs with no monthly or annual fees. Forget the subscription and snag a lifetime license for , meaning you'll pay just $50 now through Jan. 23.

Whether you're using Office for personal or professional use, you can use the tools provided in this bundle to create professional-looking documents, charts, graphs, reports, presentations and more. And if you're curious about deals for Windows systems, the Professional Plus license for Windows has .