Get Lifetime Access to the 2022 Windows PowerShell Certification Bundle for $20

You can use Microsoft's PowerShell to take task automation to the next level and ease some of the daily hassle of your job, but learning those skills can often be pricy. Right now, however, you can get lifetime access to the for just $20, with six courses that will teach you how to understand functions, write scripts and automate tasks to increase your daily productivity. This deal is available now through April 23.

Keep in mind that this bundle is intended for systems administrators, so you'll need at least some IT experience to get started. Once you dive in, it will teach you what you need to know in order to level up from novice systems administration to intermediate and beyond, through advanced coursework designed to progress your skillset. You'll be taught the fundamentals, from learning about the basic tools for administrating a Windows system or environment to scripts to build those tools, and how to automate the functions of those tools for daily tasks in order to increase productivity and efficiency.

