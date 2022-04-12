Get Lifetime Access to the 2022 Ultimate Big Data Certification Bundle for Just $25

StackSocial

Looking to transition into a computer science career? Now is a great time to make the leap into one of the fastest growing fields in the job market. Aspiring software developers and data visualization experts can with content covering Python, Pandas, Numpy, Rasperry Pi and more. This offer is available now through April 16.

No experience? No problem. With the Big Data Certification Bundle, you'll learn the basics of coding and data analysis through 191 lessons that you can study and apply at your own pace. These courses will introduce you to everything you need to know to get started, with content covering both theory and practical applications where you can create a fully functional and smart security camera using Raspberry Pi, or develop a photo filter editor from scratch using Python. If you've been curious about big data, now is a great time to hone high-demand skills at a low cost, so take advantage of this deal while it lasts.