Get Lifetime Access to Note-Taking Mac App and StackSkills eLearning Classes For Just $29

Almost everyone could use a little help staying on top of things, and it only gets more complicated in the professional sphere. If you're someone who could use an assist with keeping organized, making appointments or just keeping track of all the big and little things life throws your way, you might want to check out StackSocial's , which includes a Mac note-taking app and eLearning classes from StackSkills. And now through May 12, you can get lifetime access to both for just $29, a 98% discount.

Get your life under control with the help of Agenda Premium 14, a dynamic date keeping agenda package with professional gravitas. The date-focused agenda allows you to include pictures and other useful notes for quick recall, and helps you to get what you need sorted. Get lists, tables and more in this date-centered note-taking app with plenty of other engaging components designed to have you running your company, your work hours, and even your personal life, like a professional.

This portion of the bundle works with macOS, iOS and iPadOS, and it can sync notes between devices via iCloud or Dropbox and pairs well with the Calendar and Reminders apps, taking the stress and guesswork out of your schedule. Whether you have an executive workload, or just executive dysfunction, this agenda bundle might be just the thing you need.

Buying through this bundle not only grants you unlimited access to all premium features currently on this app, but you'll also be able to access any premium features added within the next year and access to those features will never be blocked. Note that any new features published after one year will be locked, but you can choose to renew your license to gain access to those new features or continue to use the app at no charge.

The package also includes the highly-acclaimed StackSocial Unlimited, an eLearning package which works across all operating systems, and offers you the ability to learn, grow and harness your full potential. You'll get access to over 1,000 StackSkills courses ranging from beginner to advanced, in subjects like finance, business, graphic design and development, marketing and the IT field, among others.

And with lifetime access, you're not stuck to a rigid deadline, so you can learn at your own pace when it's most convenient for you. Whether you have a lot of free time, or free time is one of those things you feel like you've only heard about somewhere once, these courses are designed in bite-sized doses, so you can fit them into your life without added anxiety or hassle. Whether you're looking to earn a promotion, change careers, start a side-hustle, or just want to learn new skills for the sake of learning, StackSkills focuses on the most relevant, in-demand skills in this ever-changing world.

Over 50 new courses are added to the library each month, and you'll get access automatically with your lifetime subscription. Courses are led by over 350 of the top instructors in the field. And with quarterly instructor Q&A webinars, you don't have to give up if you get stuck. The responsive customer support, easy-to-use progress tracking and course certifications will have you well on your way to excellence in no time. So if you're ready to learn more and do more, consider investing in this low-cost, high-payoff bundle from StackSocial.