Get IT Certified With Hundreds Off This Lifetime Training Bundle

StackSocial

With lots of employees still working from home, building and maintaining a secure digital workspace has never been more important to businesses. And that means that there is a growing need for already in-demand certified IT professionals. If you're looking to break into the world of professional IT development and cyber security, then we've got a deal you won't want to miss. Right now at StackSocial, you can sign up for the comprehensive 15 course CompTIA training bundle, which covers everything from the IT basics to advanced cyber security, for just $79, hundreds less than it would cost to take each course individually. This offer is only available until March 31, so be sure to sign up before then.

CompTIA, or the Computing Technology Industry Association, is a global leader in IT, and offers certifications that are highly valued by employers. This 15 course bundle is designed to help you prepare for and pass a variety of CompTIA certification exams with flying colors, with over 600 individual lessons and totaling over 500 hours of content. And, because this bundle provides you with lifetime access, you can work at your own pace without worrying about whether your subscription is about to expire.

The courses cover a huge variety of subjects, including the fundamentals of IT and computing, cloud, server and network management, understanding core security functions and how to perform a PenTest and even general planning and project management skills that professionals of any field would benefit from. If you're trying to build an IT career from the ground up, this is one of the best places to start.