Get Cyber Security Certified With Hundreds Off This CompTIA Training Bundle

With lots of employees still working from home, businesses have tons of sensitive data floating around the digital realm. That means that cyber security has never been more important, and demand for certified professionals in the field is high. If you're looking to break into the world of professional cyber security, then we've got a deal you won't want to miss. Right now at StackSocial, you can sign up for the comprehensive six-course CompTIA cyber security and PenTest training bundle for just $49, hundreds less than it would cost to take each course individually. This offer is only available until March 13, so be sure to sign up before then.

CompTIA, or the Computing Technology Industry Association, is a global leader in IT, and offers certifications that are highly valued by employers. This six-course bundle is designed to help you prepare for and pass a variety of CompTIA certification exams with flying colors, with over 400 individual lessons and totaling over 180 hours of content. And, because this bundle provides you with lifetime access, you can work at your own pace without worrying about whether your subscription is about to expire. The courses cover a wide variety of specialized training, from learning how to accurately perform a penetration test to probe devices and networks for weaknesses, to learning how to engineer and implement security solutions across a wide variety of environments. It should be noted, however, that most of these courses require at least a year or two of hands-on IT experience, so if you're completely new to this field, you're better off studying the basics before you jump into the mor- advanced subject matter covered in these courses.