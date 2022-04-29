Get Apple Music and Apple News Plus Free for 6 Months -- Sounds Too Good, but It's True

It's no secret that Apple's been busy rolling out a veritable network of services -- from Apple Music to Apple TV Plus, and even its own news and fitness services. Even dedicated Apple fans might balk at subscribing to all of them, though, which would add $35 a month to your credit card bill. Well, here's some relief for your wallet; right now at Best Buy you can nab free trials of all of Apple's online services for as long as six months. Grab any one or all four -- the only rule is that this is for new subscribers only.

Apple Apple News Plus is Apple's digital newsstand for the Mac, iPhone and iPad. Regularly $10 a month, you can get a six-month trial absolutely free. (Apple usually offers a one-month-free trial.) The service gives you access to more than 300 magazines and newspapers, and articles are available for reading or in a podcast-like audio format. This deal is only valid for new subscribers.

Sarah Tew/CNET A significant competitor to Spotify, Apple Music lets you stream music directly to your Apple devices, choosing from a library of over 70 million songs. You can download tracks -- up to 100,000 of them -- for offline listening, and listen to live and on-demand radio stations hosted by popular artists. Regularly $10 a month, you can get as many as three months free from Apple -- but this Best Buy deal doubles that and gives you six months for free. (New subscribers only, though.)

Vanessa Hand Orellana/CNET If you have an Apple Watch, then Apple's new Fitness Plus service is a no-brainer -- so says CNET's Vanessa Hand Orellana in her review of Apple Fitness Plus. The service offers guided workouts that stream from your iPhone, iPad or Apple TV and uses your Apple watch to display metrics to help you meet your fitness goals. It has 10 workouts to choose from and is friendly to beginners and experienced users alike. Regularly $10 a month, you can get three months free, or get an extra free month with the purchase of a new Apple Watch.

James Martin/CNET Though it doesn't have a back catalog of shows or movies, Apple TV Plus has made a name for itself thanks to its hit breakout originals like Ted Lasso and Severance. It's one of our favorite streaming services available in 2022, and offers some nice premium features like 4K content, HDR support and the ability to download shows and movies for online viewing. It falls on the affordable side of things with a monthly cost of just $5, but new subscribers can get three month for free through Best Buy to try it out first.

