Get an entire year of Web hosting for only $10

InMotion Hosting

Websites come in all shapes and sizes but they all have one thing in common: They're hosted on a server somewhere. Having a dedicated WordPress website hosting is a great way for professionals to showcase their portfolio or for content creators to take more creative control over their sites beyond using the standard templates. Alongside the benefit of having a personal domain (e.g. "yourname.com") you can also take advantage of advanced marketing and performance tools to get the most out of your website.

For this weekend only, you can set up WordPress hosting for as little as 83 cents a month, or $10 a year with InMotion Hosting.

Here is what you'll get when you sign up:

1 website

50GB SSD storage

2,048-bit SSL encryption

WordPress Preinstalled

Dedicated IP address

Unlimited bandwidth

Unlimited email

100 subdomains

Security suite

Marketing tools

24/7 US-based support

Suitable for sites that get up to 20,000 monthly visitors

Although we haven't reviewed InMotion Hosting, it does have a rating of A+ on the Better Business Bureau and this offer does come with a 90-day full money-back guarantee in case you find the service is not for you. Bonus tip, the included free WordPress website transfer tool will make your life a lot easier, so why wait to get your own hosting?

Read more: Best WordPress hosting of 2021

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on tech products and much more. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and check out our CNET Coupons page for the latest promo codes from Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon and more. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page.