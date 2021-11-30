Best Cyber Monday deals still available COVID variant: What is omicron? Jack Dorsey steps down as Twitter CEO Apple Music Awards PS5 restock tracker Google Doodle honors Lotfi Zadeh, father of fuzzy logic
Get access to one month of Coursera Plus for just $1

Learn everything from the comfort of your own home.

Coursera is offering a huge deal on its premium subscription.

 The Good Brigade/Getty Images
Coursera, an online course provider, is offering your first month of its Coursera Plus premium subscription for only $1. Coursera operates similarly to a traditional college course, with enrollment windows, free audits and certificates that might apply as a credit at an institution. 

Coursera's $1 signup deal runs through Dec. 4 for new premium subscribers only. After that, you'll be charged the usual monthly rate of $59, but you can cancel anytime.

Coursera has over 4,000 courses to choose from in topics such as business analytics, graphic design and coding, from accredited institutions such as Yale, Stanford and more. We previously highlighted some of Coursera's offerings for learning about cybersecurity, coding for beginners and learning Python.