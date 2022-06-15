Get 6 Months of Starz for Just $18 Right Now ($3 per Month)

If you're convinced you've seen everything worth watching on streaming services, you're probably just not looking in the right places. Starz may have flown under your radar in the past, but from hit original shows to recent blockbuster releases, this streaming service has plenty to offer, and was named one of our favorites for 2022. And right now, both new and pervious Starz subscribers can get a six-month membership for just $3 per month, saving you $36 total. After the six months, it reverts back to the usual $9 per month, which can be canceled at any time. This deal is available from now until July 5.

Even if you're not a Starz subscriber, you've probably heard of a few of its many popular shows in the past. It's home to hit originals such as Outlander, The White Queen and P-Valley. So you've got plenty of options when you're looking to get your binge-watching fix. It's also got a back catalog of over 800 new and classic films, so it's great if you're a movie buff. You'll find everything from '80s classics like Scarface to recent hits like Venom: Let There be Carnage. It's also the first place you'll be able to stream many new blockbusters like Spider-Man: No Way Home and Jurassic World: Dominion, so it's a great pick if you like to stay up to date on new releases, but don't always have the chance to get to the theater. For just $3 per month, Starz is offering some of the most value for your money of any streaming service out there at the moment.