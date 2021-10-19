Get 3 months of Surfshark VPN for free when you sign up for a 2-year subscription

Surfshark

There are plenty of cheap VPNs out there, even a couple of free ones. The main takeaway is that using one will inevitably slow your browsing, streaming and gaming. But by how much? Will you actually notice a difference, and is it worth paying for?

Here's an option for CNET readers: To celebrate our first-ever Deal Days sales event, you can get a with promo code CNETDEALSDAY. But that's not all: Using our code will also net you an additional 3 months for free, making it effectively $2.21 a month for 27 months. This offer is good only through Wednesday, Oct. 19.

To quote the CNET review: "Surfshark imposes no data caps, and allows unlimited server switching and torrenting. I also had no problems using it to access Netflix. In a rare move for a VPN, it offers unlimited simultaneous connections. This functionality is wrapped up in an intuitive, easy-to-use interface that's recently undergone a slick revamp. "

You can pay via the traditional credit or debit methods or purchase through PayPal, Alipay and Bitcoin. The subscription comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee just in case you want to try the service out first. Surfshark also offers 24/7 chat support and a healthy amount of helpful articles and tutorials.

